FARMVILLE, Va. — Leslie Nkereuwen scored on a layup with just under three minutes to play for Longwood’s final points and the Lancers made it hold up for a 57-56 win over Campbell on Monday night.

A jumper by Shabooty Phillips and Nkereuwen’s field goal gave Longwood a 57-51 lead with 2:46 to play. Cory Gensler halved the Campbell deficit with a 3 and Phillips missed three jumpers before Jordan Whitfield hit two free throws with :39 remaining to get the Camels within a point, but Nkereuwen made a clutch steal with a second left to seal the win.