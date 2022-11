Longwood went 26-7 overall a season ago while going 16-1 at home. The Lancers gave up 65.8 points per game while committing 15.5 fouls last season.

BOTTOM LINE: Longwood faces the Fairleigh Dickinson Knights after Nate Lliteras scored 21 points in Longwood’s 90-58 victory against the VMI Keydets.

Fairleigh Dickinson finished 1-16 on the road and 4-22 overall last season. The Knights shot 40.6% from the field and 32.4% from 3-point range last season.