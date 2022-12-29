Longwood Lancers face the High Point Panthers on 3-game win streak

High Point Panthers (8-4) at Longwood Lancers (8-5)
The Panthers have gone 1-3 away from home. High Point averages 82.1 points while outscoring opponents by 5.2 points per game.
The Lancers and Panthers match up Thursday for the first time in Big South play this season.
TOP PERFORMERS: Isaiah Wilkins is scoring 12.3 points per game with 5.2 rebounds and 1.5 assists for the Lancers. DeShaun Wade is averaging 10.6 points over the last 10 games for Longwood.
Jaden House is shooting 46.1% and averaging 21.2 points for the Panthers. Abdoulaye is averaging 2.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for High Point.
LAST 10 GAMES: Lancers: 7-3, averaging 80.5 points, 32.3 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 6.7 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 49.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.7 points per game.
Panthers: 6-4, averaging 78.5 points, 38.3 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 5.9 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.2 points.
