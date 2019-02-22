Campbell (16-11, 9-4) vs. Longwood (15-14, 5-9)

Willett Hall, Farmville, Virginia; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Longwood looks for its fifth straight win over Campbell at Willett Hall. The last victory for the Fighting Camels at Longwood was a 75-67 win on Jan. 11, 2014.

STEPPING UP: Longwood’s Lorenzo Phillips has averaged 13.8 points and 4.7 rebounds while JaShaun Smith has put up 10.8 points. For the Fighting Camels, Chris Clemons has averaged 29.7 points and 5.3 rebounds while Andrew Eudy has put up 11.2 points and 6.7 rebounds.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Clemons has either made or assisted on 44 percent of all Campbell field goals over the last three games. Clemons has 25 field goals and seven assists in those games.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Lancers have recently gotten buckets via assists more often than the Fighting Camels. Longwood has an assist on 34 of 64 field goals (53.1 percent) across its past three outings while Campbell has assists on 38 of 73 field goals (52.1 percent) during its past three games.

BALL SECURITY: The diligent Campbell offense has turned the ball over on 15.4 percent of its possessions, the 17th-best mark in Division I. 21.1 percent of all Longwood possessions have resulted in a turnover (the Lancers are ranked 306th, nationally).

