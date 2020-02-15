Ben Stanley, who came in tied for eighth in nation at 22.1 points per game, finished with 21 and also grabbed 10 rebounds for the Pirates (11-15, 6-7). Jermaine Morrow also scored 21 points and had six assists.

Longwood led 36-33 at halftime. A 7-0 run put Longwood up 68-55 with 3:49 to go and the lead remained in double figures until a Marrow basket in the final second of play.

AD

The Lancers leveled the season series against the Pirates with the win. Hampton defeated Longwood 83-80 on Jan. 11. Longwood plays South Carolina Upstate on the road on Thursday. Hampton plays Gardner-Webb at home on Thursday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com