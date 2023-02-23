Longwood visits Selden and Gardner-Webb

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Longwood Lancers (19-10, 11-5 Big South) at Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs (15-13, 10-6 Big South) Boiling Springs, North Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Gardner-Webb -2; over/under is 129 BOTTOM LINE: Gardner-Webb hosts the Longwood Lancers after Anthony Selden scored 20 points in Gardner-Webb’s 75-63 loss to the UNC Asheville Bulldogs.

The Runnin’ Bulldogs have gone 8-4 at home. Gardner-Webb has a 3-8 record against teams over .500.

The Lancers have gone 11-5 against Big South opponents. Longwood is third in the Big South allowing 65.5 points while holding opponents to 43.0% shooting.

TOP PERFORMERS: DQ Nicholas is averaging 12.4 points and 3.2 assists for the Runnin’ Bulldogs. Selden is averaging 11 points over the last 10 games for Gardner-Webb.

Walyn Napper is averaging 9.7 points and 3.4 assists for the Lancers. Isaiah Wilkins is averaging 13.6 points and 6.2 rebounds over the last 10 games for Longwood.

Advertisement

LAST 10 GAMES: Runnin’ Bulldogs: 7-3, averaging 68.8 points, 29.5 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.8 points per game.

Lancers: 6-4, averaging 66.8 points, 29.5 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 5.3 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article