HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Christian Lopez connected with Jakobi Byrd on a 30-yard touchdown pass early in the fourth quarter and North Alabama defeated Alabama A&M 25-20 on Saturday night.

Both of Lopez’s touchdown passes went to Byrd and the quarterback also scored on a 1-yard run for the Lions (2-0), who are in their first FCS season and were playing the Bulldogs (1-1) for the first time since 1997. The two schools are about 80 miles apart.

Chandler Carrera had the Lions’ other points with a field goal.

Aqeel Glass threw touchdown passes to Jeron Jones and Isaiah Baily before Spencer Corey added two field goals, the latter giving the Bulldogs a 20-18 lead after three quarters.

Glass was 24-of-40 passing for 216 yards but with an interception by KJ Smith that ended the Bulldogs’ final possession and a fumble recovered by Brady Owensby that led to the Lions’ final touchdown.

Lopez completed 13 of 18 attempts for 146 yards

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.