Raiquan Clark led the Sharks (10-12, 5-4) with 22 points, sinking 10-of-14 free throws, and Tyrn Flowers added 14 points with 13 rebounds — his 11th double-double of the season.
The Warriors, whose Twitter hashtag is #MakeChaos, scored 24 points off 19 LIU turnovers, making nine steals and blocking eight shots.
Merrimack matches up against Fairleigh Dickinson on the road on Thursday. Long Island-Brooklyn plays Mount St. Mary’s at home on Thursday.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.