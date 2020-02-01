NORTH ANDOVER, Mass. — Jaleel Lord scored 18 points, Ziggy Reid added 13 more off the bench and the surprising Merrimack Warriors held the Northeast Conference’s top offense to a season-low output, throttling Long Island University 70-59 on Saturday.

Merrimack (15-8, 9-1), picked to finish last in a preseason NEC poll, has won eight in a row in its first season of Division I basketball and sits atop the conference. Idris Joyner added 12 points. Jordan Minor added seven points with nine rebounds and four blocks. Second leading scorer Juvaris Hayes (10.1 ppg) was held to six points on 1-for-7 shooting but dished 11 assists.