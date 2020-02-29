Charles Norman had 17 points for the Trojans (9-21, 5-14), who have now lost six games in a row. Khalyl Waters added 15 points and nine rebounds.
Ty Gordon, who led the Trojans in scoring entering the contest with 13 points per game, had six points on 2-of-11 shooting.
The Jaguars improve to 2-0 against the Trojans for the season. South Alabama defeated Troy 70-66 on Feb. 7. South Alabama finishes out the regular season against Texas State at home on Tuesday. Troy finishes out the regular season against Texas-Arlington at home on Tuesday.
