Lott scored 20 points and Taylor 17. on 7-for-7 shooting. as Marquette shot 70% (21 of 30) in the second half to break away from a 33-33 halftime tie.
Lexi Held scored 23 points for the Blue Demons (16-5, 13-4), who have lost back-to-back games to unranked teams. DePaul shot 38.9% after shooting 38.2% in an 83-72 loss to Creighton. Sonya Morris added 18 points. Deja Church, who had a career-high 24 points when the Blue Demons won the first matchup 87-82, had 10 points.
Lott scored 14 points on 5-of-7 shooting and four free throws in the third quarter when Marquette opened a 63-56 lead. Taylor had 12 points in the fourth quarter, including six straight, after the Blue Demons got within five.
Taylor also grabbed 11 rebounds to help Marquette to a 50-27 advantage on the boards, which helped translate to a 66-36 difference for points in the paint.
DePaul goes to Providence on Sunday and wraps up the regular season at home on Monday against Butler. Marquette is scheduled to end the season Monday at top-ranked UConn.
