The Trojans (12-7, 6-2 Sun Belt Conference) tallied a season-high 10 blocks.
Coastal Carolina totaled a season-low 20 points in the first half.
Tommy Burton had 13 points and 10 rebounds for the Chanticleers (11-8, 4-4). Keishawn Brewton added 10 points. DeVante’ Jones had seven assists.
Arkansas-Little Rock plays Appalachian State on the road on Saturday. Coastal Carolina plays Arkansas State at home on Saturday.
