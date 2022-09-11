Louisiana beats Eastern Michigan for 15th straight time

LAFAYETTE, La. — Ben Wooldridge and Chandler Fields combined for five touchdown passes as Louisiana scored all its points in the second half and rolled to a 49-14 victory over Eastern Michigan on Saturday night for its 15th straight win in the series.
Louisiana (2-0) put up 456 yards of offense, while holding Eastern Michigan (1-1) to 247.
Taylor Powell completed 25 of 42 passes for 244 yards with three interceptions for Eastern Michigan (1-1). Running back Samson Evans tossed a 3-yard touchdown pass to Aaron Jackson for the game’s only score in the first half. Darius Boone Jr.’s 1-yard run tied it at 14 midway through the third quarter.
The Ragin’ Cajuns outscored the Eagles 28-0 in the fourth quarter.
