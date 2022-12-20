Louisiana faces No. 7 Texas following Brown's 20-point game

Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns (10-1) at Texas Longhorns (9-1)
The Ragin’ Cajuns have gone 3-1 away from home. Louisiana is third in the Sun Belt with 16.2 assists per game led by Themus Fulks averaging 5.9.
TOP PERFORMERS: Marcus Carr averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Longhorns, scoring 15.6 points while shooting 35.7% from beyond the arc. Tyrese Hunter is shooting 46.6% and averaging 12.3 points for Texas.
Terence Lewis II is averaging 13.8 points and 9.2 rebounds for the Ragin’ Cajuns. Kentrell Garnett is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Louisiana.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.