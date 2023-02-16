Louisiana hosts Locure and UL Monroe

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

UL Monroe Warhawks (11-16, 7-7 Sun Belt) at Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns (20-6, 10-4 Sun Belt) Lafayette, Louisiana; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Louisiana -13; over/under is 139 BOTTOM LINE: UL Monroe plays the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns after Tyreke Locure scored 24 points in UL Monroe’s 76-67 loss to the Southern Miss Golden Eagles.

The Ragin’ Cajuns are 11-0 on their home court. Louisiana ranks fifth in the Sun Belt with 10.0 offensive rebounds per game led by Terence Lewis II averaging 2.7.

The Warhawks are 7-7 in Sun Belt play. UL Monroe has a 7-10 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Greg Williams Jr. averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Ragin’ Cajuns, scoring 14.4 points while shooting 42.3% from beyond the arc. Jordan Brown is averaging 19.6 points and 8.1 rebounds over the past 10 games for Louisiana.

Advertisement

Jamari Blackmon is averaging 14 points, 3.3 assists and 1.5 steals for the Warhawks. Locure is averaging 13.9 points over the last 10 games for UL Monroe.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ragin’ Cajuns: 8-2, averaging 76.6 points, 33.2 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 7.3 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 48.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.7 points per game.

Warhawks: 4-6, averaging 64.9 points, 32.7 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 39.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article