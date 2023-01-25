Louisiana hosts Muhammad and Troy

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Troy Trojans (13-8, 5-3 Sun Belt) at Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns (16-4, 6-2 Sun Belt) Lafayette, Louisiana; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Troy visits the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns after Aamer Muhammad scored 20 points in Troy’s 77-53 win over the UL Monroe Warhawks. The Ragin’ Cajuns are 7-0 on their home court. Louisiana is 2-1 in one-possession games.

The Trojans are 5-3 in Sun Belt play. Troy scores 74.6 points and has outscored opponents by 9.9 points per game.

The Ragin’ Cajuns and Trojans match up Thursday for the first time in Sun Belt play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Themus Fulks is averaging 8.5 points and 6.4 assists for the Ragin’ Cajuns. Jordan Brown is averaging 19.8 points over the last 10 games for Louisiana.

Muhammad averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Trojans, scoring 11.0 points while shooting 35.2% from beyond the arc. Christyon Eugene is averaging 11.9 points over the past 10 games for Troy.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ragin’ Cajuns: 7-3, averaging 75.0 points, 31.8 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 7.3 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 48.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.9 points per game.

Trojans: 6-4, averaging 68.9 points, 30.5 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

