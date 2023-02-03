Louisiana hosts Taylor and Marshall

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Marshall Thundering Herd (19-5, 8-3 Sun Belt) at Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns (19-4, 9-2 Sun Belt) Lafayette, Louisiana; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Marshall visits the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns after Andrew Taylor scored 21 points in Marshall’s 66-58 victory against the Appalachian State Mountaineers. The Ragin’ Cajuns are 10-0 in home games. Louisiana ranks third in the Sun Belt with 37.0 points per game in the paint led by Jordan Brown averaging 10.0.

The Thundering Herd are 8-3 against Sun Belt opponents. Marshall is 0-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brown is scoring 19.6 points per game with 7.7 rebounds and 2.0 assists for the Ragin’ Cajuns. Greg Williams Jr. is averaging 15.4 points over the past 10 games for Louisiana.

Kamdyn Curfman averages 3.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Thundering Herd, scoring 12.2 points while shooting 41.7% from beyond the arc. Taevion Kinsey is averaging 20.9 points, 5.7 assists and 1.7 steals over the past 10 games for Marshall.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ragin’ Cajuns: 9-1, averaging 77.2 points, 31.3 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 7.5 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 49.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.9 points per game.

Thundering Herd: 7-3, averaging 80.4 points, 33.0 rebounds, 16.4 assists, 9.6 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

