Louisiana hosts Texas State following Williams' 21-point game

Texas State Bobcats (11-12, 4-6 Sun Belt) at Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns (18-4, 8-2 Sun Belt) Lafayette, Louisiana; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Louisiana -9.5; over/under is 135 BOTTOM LINE: Louisiana hosts the Texas State Bobcats after Greg Williams Jr. scored 21 points in Louisiana’s 94-87 victory against the Georgia Southern Eagles.

The Ragin’ Cajuns are 9-0 on their home court. Louisiana is 2-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Bobcats are 4-6 in conference matchups. Texas State has a 3-2 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jordan Brown is shooting 56.3% and averaging 19.8 points for the Ragin’ Cajuns. Williams is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Louisiana.

Tyler Morgan is averaging 8.6 points and 6.3 rebounds for the Bobcats. Mason Harrell is averaging 13.4 points over the last 10 games for Texas State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ragin’ Cajuns: 8-2, averaging 76.6 points, 32.4 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 7.4 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.3 points per game.

Bobcats: 4-6, averaging 60.3 points, 31.8 rebounds, 8.6 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 40.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

