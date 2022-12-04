Louisiana, Houston to battle in Independence Bowl

Louisiana (6-6, Sun Belt) vs Houston (7-5, American Athletic), Dec. 23, 3 p.m. ET
NOTABLE
Louisiana: The Ragin’ Cajuns became bowl eligible with a 41-13 victory against Texas State in their regular season finale.
Houston: Clayton Tune completed 26 of 47 passes for 386 yards with one interception, but the Cougars lost 37-30 to Tulsa in their regular season finale.
LAST TIME
Louisiana won 31-28 in 2006.
BOWL HISTORY
Louisiana: The Ragin’ Cajuns are making their fifth consecutive bowl appearance and 12th overall.
Houston: The Cougars are competing in their 15th bowl game in the last 18 seasons – and 30th overall. It’s the most bowl games for a school from Texas in that span.
___
