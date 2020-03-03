Louisiana-Lafayette achieved season highs with 16 3-pointers and 22 assists.
Louisiana-Lafayette totaled 69 points in the second half, a season best for the team.
Malik LeGania scored a career-high 24 points for the Chanticleers (15-16, 8-12). Tommy Burton added 19 points and 10 rebounds. Garrick Green had 17 points and seven rebounds.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.