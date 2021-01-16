Texas-Arlington totaled 25 points in the second half, a season low for the team.
Shahada Wells had 10 points for the Mavericks (7-7, 3-3). Fredelin De La Cruz added 10 points and 10 rebounds. Kaodirichi Akobundu-Ehiog had two points and five blocks.
Sam Griffin, the Mavericks’ second leading scorer entering the matchup at 13 points per game, shot only 11% for the game (1 of 9).
The Ragin’ Cajuns evened the season series against the Mavericks with the win. Texas-Arlington defeated Louisiana-Lafayette 91-86 on Friday.
___
___
