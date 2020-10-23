Rhys Byrns booted a 74-yard punt to put UAB at its 6 with 1:16 remaining, and Bralen Trahan sealed it three plays later with an interception.
Elijah Mitchell rushed for 67 yards for ULL (4-1). Jalen Williams caught two passes for 40 yards and a score, and Smith had his second kickoff return TD this season.
Spencer Brown carried it 28 times for 128 yards and two touchdowns for UAB (4-2). Lucero was 10-of-23 passing for 110 yards with two interceptions.
UAB had not lost at Legion Field since 2017, snapping the third longest active home winning streak in the nation behind Clemson and Notre Dame.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.