Dou Gueye added 15 points with seven rebounds and Calvin Temple scored 12 points. Wilson had nine rebounds and five steals.

Justin Forrest scored 21 points and Isaac Johnson and Michael Bibby added 12 apiece for the Mountaineers (9-7, 3-2), who were outrebounded 40-31. Adrian Delph scored 11 points and O’Showen Williams made seven assists.

Louisiana-Lafayette plays Georgia State on the road on Thursday. Appalachian State faces Texas-Arlington on the road on Thursday.

