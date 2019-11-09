Michael Ertel had 16 points and six rebounds for Louisiana-Monroe (2-0). Youry White added 10 points. Tyree White had seven rebounds.

ULM secured its 1,000th victory in program history since beginning competition as a four-year institution in 1951-52.

Troymain Crosby had 17 points and nine rebounds for the Braves (0-2). Deshaw Andrews added 11 points. Corey Tillery had 11 points.

Louisiana-Monroe plays Texas A&M on the road on Monday. Alcorn State takes on Paul Quinn at home on Tuesday.

