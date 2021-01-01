Markise Davis had 22 points for the Red Wolves (3-5, 0-1). Marquis Eaton added 19 points. Norchad Omier had 10 rebounds.
Caleb Fields, who led the Red Wolves in scoring coming into the contest with 13 points per game, finished with four points on 1-of-6 shooting. He also had seven turnovers but only three assists.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.