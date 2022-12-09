Louisiana takes on Samford following Williams' 27-point showing

Samford Bulldogs (6-4) at Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns (7-1)
The Bulldogs are 1-2 in road games. Samford is third in the SoCon with 10.9 offensive rebounds per game led by Logan Dye averaging 2.2.
TOP PERFORMERS: Kentrell Garnett is shooting 46.7% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Ragin’ Cajuns, while averaging 7.5 points. Jordan Brown is shooting 57.1% and averaging 18.6 points for Louisiana.
Ques Glover is averaging 13.8 points for the Bulldogs. Jaden Campbell is averaging 11.5 points for Samford.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.