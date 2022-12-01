Louisiana Tech Bulldogs play the Southern Jaguars on 4-game win streak

Southern Jaguars (3-4) at Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (5-2)
The Jaguars are 1-3 on the road. Southern is eighth in the SWAC with 29.4 rebounds per game led by J’Quan Ewing averaging 6.0.
TOP PERFORMERS: Keaston Willis averages 2.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, scoring 13.7 points while shooting 37.0% from beyond the arc. Cobe Williams is shooting 52.2% and averaging 17.8 points for Louisiana Tech.
Ewing is averaging 16 points, six rebounds and two steals for the Jaguars. Bryson Etienne is averaging 13.4 points and 2.1 steals for Southern.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.