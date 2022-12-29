Louisiana Tech faces UTSA after Mangum's 22-point game

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

UTSA Roadrunners (6-6, 0-1 C-USA) at Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (7-5, 0-1 C-USA) Ruston, Louisiana; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Louisiana Tech -13; over/under is 145 BOTTOM LINE: Louisiana Tech takes on the UTSA Roadrunners after Dravon Mangum scored 22 points in Louisiana Tech’s 108-52 victory over the Jarvis Christian Bulldogs.

The Bulldogs have gone 4-1 at home. Louisiana Tech has a 1-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Roadrunners are 0-1 against C-USA opponents. UTSA gives up 71.6 points to opponents while being outscored by 2.6 points per game.

The Bulldogs and Roadrunners square off Thursday for the first time in C-USA play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cobe Williams is averaging 17.9 points, four assists and 2.8 steals for the Bulldogs. Keaston Willis is averaging 11.8 points over the last 10 games for Louisiana Tech.

Japhet Medor is scoring 12.3 points per game with 4.3 rebounds and 3.9 assists for the Roadrunners. Jacob Germany is averaging 11.7 points and 7.8 rebounds while shooting 46.6% over the past 10 games for UTSA.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 6-4, averaging 79.8 points, 34.5 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 9.0 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.3 points per game.

Roadrunners: 5-5, averaging 69.9 points, 31.7 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 3.3 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

