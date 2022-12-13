Louisiana Tech hosts Hawkins and SFA

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks (5-4) at Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (6-3) Ruston, Louisiana; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: SFA plays the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs after Nigel Hawkins scored 20 points in SFA’s 103-40 victory against the Paul Quinn Tigers. The Bulldogs have gone 3-0 in home games. Louisiana Tech is ninth in C-USA with 23.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Keaston Willis averaging 4.3.

The ‘Jacks are 1-0 on the road. SFA scores 79.2 points while outscoring opponents by 13.1 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cobe Williams is shooting 49.5% and averaging 17.3 points for the Bulldogs. Willis is averaging 2.7 made 3-pointers for Louisiana Tech.

Sadaidriene Hall is averaging 13 points and 5.9 rebounds for the ‘Jacks. Hawkins is averaging 12.1 points for SFA.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

