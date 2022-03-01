The Monarchs have gone 7-9 against C-USA opponents. Old Dominion is ninth in C-USA with 12.7 assists per game led by Jaylin Hunter averaging 4.3.
The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.
TOP PERFORMERS: Kenneth Lofton Jr. is scoring 16.4 points per game with 10.6 rebounds and 2.7 assists for the Bulldogs. Cobe Williams is averaging 10.5 points and 2.8 rebounds while shooting 37.6% over the past 10 games for Louisiana Tech.
C.J. Keyser is scoring 14.1 points per game with 2.6 rebounds and 1.6 assists for the Monarchs. Trice is averaging 13.2 points and 10.9 rebounds over the last 10 games for Old Dominion.
LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 5-5, averaging 73.9 points, 30.3 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 5.8 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.8 points per game.
Monarchs: 5-5, averaging 63.1 points, 37.9 rebounds, 10.3 assists, 4.5 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.9 points.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.