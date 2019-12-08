Miami: The game is pitting Manny Diaz’s past against his present. The Hurricanes’ coach was the Louisiana Tech defensive coordinator in 2014.
LAST TIME
Miami 48, Louisiana Tech 0, (Sept. 18, 2004)
BOWL HISTORY
Louisiana Tech: Fifth appearance in the Independence Bowl, sixth straight season in the postseason.
Miami: Second appearance in the Independence Bowl, seventh consecutive postseason appearance.
