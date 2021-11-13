Louisiana Tech led by at least two scores throughout the second half, but Charlotte made it interesting. The 49ers drew within 42-32 when Chris Reynolds hit Jr. Keith Pearson with a 21-yard pass with 8:44 remaining in the fourth. Charlotte had two more possessions but turned it over on downs on the first and time ran out on the second.
Reynolds completed 25 of 42 passes for 448 yards and two touchdowns for the 49ers (5-5, 2-3). Pearson caught six passes for 150 yards with two touchdowns.
Charlotte had a 548-504 advantage in total yards.
—-
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25.
Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25