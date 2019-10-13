Smith had TD throws of 17 yards to Griffin Hebert and 1 yard to Henderson as Louisiana Tech opened a 42-0 lead with 10:57 remaining in the second quarter.

West had a 1-yard TD run and then connected with Kyle Horn for a 12-yard score to get the Minutemen (1-6) within 42-14. But Smith added a 2-yard TD toss to Cee Jay Powell and Bailey Hale kicked a 42-yard field goal to put the Bulldogs up 52-14 at halftime.

Smith finished 16-of-28 passing for 239 yards for the Bulldogs. Henderson ran for 137 yards on 11 carries as Louisiana Tech piled up 360 yards on the ground.

West completed 16 of 26 passes for 168 yards with an interception for UMass, one of six independent schools.

