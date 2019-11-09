Louisiana Tech had 264 yards rushing and five TD runs. Justin Henderson led the way with 15 carries for 58 yards and two TDs. Israel Tucker, Jawaun Johnson and Smoke Harris each added a TD run for the Bulldogs.

Adrian Hardy caught nine passes for 104 yards and Isaiah Graham caught an 80-yard TD pass from Smith late in the third quarter.

Austin Aune, Mason Fine and Bean combined for 265 yards passing for North Texas.

___

More AP college football: http://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and http://www.twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD