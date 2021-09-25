North Texas (1-3, 0-2) got a touchdown by DeAndre Torrey just before intermission. Ethan Mooney kicked a 33-yard field goal and Austin Aune tossed an eight-yard touchdown pass to Damon Ward Jr. late in the fourth quarter, but the Mean Green could not find the equalizing touchdown.
Aaron Allen was 14 of 18 passing for 137 yards and Louisiana Tech (2-2, 1-0) managed just 81 rushing yards, led by Williams’ 73 on 17 carries.
Torrey carried 26 times for 119 yards to lead North Texas.
___
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25.
Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25