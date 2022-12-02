Louisiana Tech takes home win streak into matchup with Southern

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Southern Jaguars (3-4) at Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (5-2) Ruston, Louisiana; Friday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Louisiana Tech -9.5; over/under is 144.5 BOTTOM LINE: Louisiana Tech will try to keep its three-game home win streak intact when the Bulldogs play Southern. The Bulldogs have gone 2-0 at home. Louisiana Tech is seventh in C-USA in team defense, allowing 67.9 points while holding opponents to 42.5% shooting.

The Jaguars are 1-3 in road games. Southern is 2-4 in games decided by 10 points or more.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cobe Williams is scoring 17.8 points per game with 2.8 rebounds and 2.7 assists for the Bulldogs. Keaston Willis is averaging 13.7 points and 5.4 rebounds while shooting 32.5% for Louisiana Tech.

J’Quan Ewing is averaging 16 points, six rebounds and two steals for the Jaguars. Bryson Etienne is averaging 13.4 points for Southern.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

