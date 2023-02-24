Louisiana Tech takes on Middle Tennessee on 5-game slide

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (13-15, 6-11 C-USA) at Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (17-11, 10-7 C-USA) Murfreesboro, Tennessee; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Louisiana Tech heads into the matchup against Middle Tennessee after losing five straight games. The Blue Raiders have gone 11-2 at home. Middle Tennessee ranks fourth in C-USA with 34.0 points per game in the paint led by DeAndre Dishman averaging 8.7.

The Bulldogs are 6-11 in conference games. Louisiana Tech is eighth in C-USA with 30.6 rebounds per game led by Isaiah Crawford averaging 5.1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dishman is averaging 11 points and 5.5 rebounds for the Blue Raiders. Eli Lawrence is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Middle Tennessee.

Cobe Williams is scoring 18.8 points per game and averaging 3.5 rebounds for the Bulldogs. Keaston Willis is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Louisiana Tech.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Raiders: 6-4, averaging 74.0 points, 30.3 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 8.4 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.1 points per game.

Bulldogs: 3-7, averaging 68.3 points, 29.3 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 6.6 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

