Louisiana Tech visits Charlotte after Williams' 31-point performance

Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (8-5, 1-1 C-USA) at Charlotte 49ers (10-3, 1-1 C-USA) Charlotte, North Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Charlotte hosts the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs after Brice Williams scored 31 points in Charlotte’s 82-67 win over the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders. The 49ers are 6-0 on their home court. Charlotte ranks sixth in C-USA with 14.7 assists per game led by Aly Khalifa averaging 3.5.

The Bulldogs are 1-1 in C-USA play. Louisiana Tech ranks eighth in C-USA with 23.2 defensive rebounds per game led by Isaiah Crawford averaging 3.6.

The 49ers and Bulldogs square off Saturday for the first time in C-USA play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Williams is averaging 10.6 points for the 49ers. Igor Milicic Jr. is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Charlotte.

Crawford is averaging 13.1 points, 5.4 rebounds and 2.6 steals for the Bulldogs. Keaston Willis is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Louisiana Tech.

LAST 10 GAMES: 49ers: 7-3, averaging 69.1 points, 28.2 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.4 points per game.

Bulldogs: 7-3, averaging 80.1 points, 35.5 rebounds, 16.2 assists, 9.3 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

