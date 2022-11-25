Louisiana Tech visits Samford after Williams' 20-point outing

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (3-2) at Samford Bulldogs (6-0) Birmingham, Alabama; Friday, 3 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Samford -5; over/under is 148.5 BOTTOM LINE: Louisiana Tech visits the Samford Bulldogs after Terran Williams scored 20 points in Louisiana Tech’s 80-75 win over the Alabama A&M Bulldogs. The Samford Bulldogs are 5-0 on their home court. Samford scores 86.7 points while outscoring opponents by 26.7 points per game.

The Louisiana Tech Bulldogs are 1-2 on the road. Louisiana Tech is seventh in C-USA with 7.6 offensive rebounds per game led by Kenny Hunter averaging 1.2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jermaine Marshall is scoring 13.0 points per game and averaging 6.7 rebounds for the Samford Bulldogs. Ques Glover is averaging 13.0 points and 2.5 rebounds while shooting 47.5% for Samford.

Cobe Williams is averaging 18.5 points and 2.8 steals for the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs. Keaston Willis is averaging 12.4 points and 5.4 rebounds for Louisiana Tech.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article