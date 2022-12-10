Louisiana Tech visits Wyoming after Reynolds' 30-point showing

Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (6-2) at Wyoming Cowboys (4-5)
The Bulldogs are 2-2 in road games. Louisiana Tech is fifth in C-USA scoring 78.0 points per game and is shooting 46.6%.
TOP PERFORMERS: Hunter Maldonado is shooting 45.2% and averaging 13.6 points for the Cowboys. Brendan Wenzel is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers for Wyoming.
Cobe Williams is scoring 18.3 points per game and averaging 3.4 rebounds for the Bulldogs. Keaston Willis is averaging 14.0 points and 5.4 rebounds for Louisiana Tech.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.