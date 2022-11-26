Louisiana visits Drake after DeVries' 22-point performance

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns (5-0) at Drake Bulldogs (5-0) Des Moines, Iowa; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Drake -8; over/under is 145 BOTTOM LINE: Drake hosts the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns after Tucker DeVries scored 22 points in Drake’s 71-64 win against the Tarleton State Texans. The Bulldogs have gone 2-0 in home games. Drake is 1-0 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Ragin’ Cajuns are 1-0 in road games. Louisiana ranks sixth in the Sun Belt with 15.2 assists per game led by Themus Fulks averaging 4.8.

TOP PERFORMERS: DeVries is scoring 21.8 points per game with 6.4 rebounds and 1.6 assists for the Bulldogs. Sardaar Calhoun is averaging 11.4 points and 1.8 rebounds while shooting 47.8% for Drake.

Jordan Brown is scoring 20.2 points per game and averaging 7.2 rebounds for the Ragin’ Cajuns. Terence Lewis II is averaging 14.0 points for Louisiana.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

