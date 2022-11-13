Louisiana visits East Tennessee State after Lewis' 20-point game

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns (2-0) vs. East Tennessee State Buccaneers (2-0) Asheville, North Carolina; Sunday, 4:30 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: East Tennessee State -5.5; over/under is 147.5 BOTTOM LINE: Louisiana visits the East Tennessee State Buccaneers after Terence Lewis II scored 20 points in Louisiana’s 75-61 win over the Harvard Crimson.

East Tennessee State finished 15-17 overall with an 8-6 record at home during the 2021-22 season. The Buccaneers averaged 72.1 points per game last season, 10.0 on free throws and 26.4 from deep.

Louisiana went 8-9 in Sun Belt action and 6-8 on the road a season ago. The Ragin’ Cajuns averaged 12.4 assists per game on 24.7 made field goals last season.

