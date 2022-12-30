Louisiana visits Old Dominion following Brown's 25-point game

Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns (10-3, 0-1 Sun Belt) at Old Dominion Monarchs (8-5, 0-1 Sun Belt)
The Ragin’ Cajuns are 0-1 in Sun Belt play. Louisiana ranks second in the Sun Belt with 16.0 assists per game led by Themus Fulks averaging 6.1.
The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.
TOP PERFORMERS: Imo Essien is averaging 6.1 points for the Monarchs. Tyreek Scott-Grayson is averaging 13.2 points over the last 10 games for Old Dominion.
Fulks is averaging 8.1 points and 6.1 assists for the Ragin’ Cajuns. Brown is averaging 20.1 points over the last 10 games for Louisiana.
LAST 10 GAMES: Monarchs: 6-4, averaging 66.4 points, 33.4 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.7 points per game.
Ragin’ Cajuns: 7-3, averaging 81.5 points, 35.1 rebounds, 16.8 assists, 6.8 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 49.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.1 points.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.