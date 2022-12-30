Louisiana visits Old Dominion following Brown's 25-point game

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns (10-3, 0-1 Sun Belt) at Old Dominion Monarchs (8-5, 0-1 Sun Belt) Norfolk, Virginia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Louisiana plays the Old Dominion Monarchs after Jordan Brown scored 25 points in Louisiana’s 77-76 loss to the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers. The Monarchs have gone 7-1 in home games. Old Dominion is sixth in the Sun Belt in rebounding averaging 35.0 rebounds. Mekhi Long paces the Monarchs with 7.5 boards.

The Ragin’ Cajuns are 0-1 in Sun Belt play. Louisiana ranks second in the Sun Belt with 16.0 assists per game led by Themus Fulks averaging 6.1.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Imo Essien is averaging 6.1 points for the Monarchs. Tyreek Scott-Grayson is averaging 13.2 points over the last 10 games for Old Dominion.

Fulks is averaging 8.1 points and 6.1 assists for the Ragin’ Cajuns. Brown is averaging 20.1 points over the last 10 games for Louisiana.

LAST 10 GAMES: Monarchs: 6-4, averaging 66.4 points, 33.4 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.7 points per game.

Ragin’ Cajuns: 7-3, averaging 81.5 points, 35.1 rebounds, 16.8 assists, 6.8 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 49.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

