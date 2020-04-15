Jones was selected to the Lute Olson and Lou Henson All-America teams respectively, the latter of which recognizes the top 40 players from mid-major schools.
Minlend, a 6-4, 208-pounder from Concord, North Carolina, was San Francisco’s top scorer last season at 14.5 points per contest and averaged 4.7 rebounds to help the Dons (22-12) match their best win total in 35 years. His 1,271 points as a three-year starter rank 18th on the school’s career list, a total including 141 3-pointers that rank 10th.
