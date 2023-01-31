Louisville and Georgia Tech square off for conference matchup

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (8-13, 1-10 ACC) at Louisville Cardinals (2-19, 0-10 ACC) Louisville, Kentucky; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Miles Kelly and the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets take on El Ellis and the Louisville Cardinals in ACC play Wednesday. The Cardinals are 2-10 in home games. Louisville has a 0-4 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Yellow Jackets have gone 1-10 against ACC opponents. Georgia Tech ranks ninth in the ACC with 13.6 assists per game led by Deivon Smith averaging 3.7.

The Cardinals and Yellow Jackets match up Wednesday for the first time in ACC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ellis is averaging 17.3 points and 4.7 assists for the Cardinals. Mike James is averaging 9.2 points over the past 10 games for Louisville.

Smith is averaging eight points, 5.7 rebounds and 3.7 assists for the Yellow Jackets. Kelly is averaging 13.1 points over the last 10 games for Georgia Tech.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 0-10, averaging 64.5 points, 28.6 rebounds, 9.0 assists, 5.1 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.6 points per game.

Yellow Jackets: 1-9, averaging 61.7 points, 30.4 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 4.6 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 39.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

