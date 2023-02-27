Louisville and Virginia Tech square off for conference

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Virginia Tech Hokies (16-13, 6-12 ACC) at Louisville Cardinals (4-25, 2-16 ACC) Louisville, Kentucky; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: El Ellis and the Louisville Cardinals host Grant Basile and the Virginia Tech Hokies in ACC action Tuesday. The Cardinals have gone 4-12 in home games. Louisville is ninth in the ACC with 7.5 offensive rebounds per game led by Emmanuel Okorafor averaging 2.0.

The Hokies are 6-12 in conference matchups. Virginia Tech is 7-3 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ellis is averaging 18 points and 4.6 assists for the Cardinals. Mike James is averaging 10.4 points over the last 10 games for Louisville.

Basile is scoring 16.5 points per game with 5.4 rebounds and 1.8 assists for the Hokies. Sean Pedulla is averaging 14.6 points and 3.9 rebounds while shooting 37.9% over the last 10 games for Virginia Tech.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 2-8, averaging 68.5 points, 29.0 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 3.5 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.0 points per game.

Hokies: 5-5, averaging 77.3 points, 28.1 rebounds, 17.3 assists, 5.2 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 49.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

