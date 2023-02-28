Louisville and Virginia Tech square off in conference showdown

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Virginia Tech Hokies (16-13, 6-12 ACC) at Louisville Cardinals (4-25, 2-16 ACC) Louisville, Kentucky; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Louisville -11; over/under is 145.5 BOTTOM LINE: Louisville takes on Virginia Tech in a matchup of ACC teams. The Cardinals have gone 4-12 in home games. Louisville is 1- when it wins the turnover battle and averages 14.2 turnovers per game.

The Hokies are 6-12 in ACC play. Virginia Tech is 2-4 in one-possession games.

The Cardinals and Hokies match up Tuesday for the first time in ACC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: El Ellis is shooting 32.9% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Cardinals, while averaging 18 points and 4.6 assists. Mike James is averaging 10.4 points over the last 10 games for Louisville.

Grant Basile is shooting 51.8% and averaging 16.5 points for the Hokies. Sean Pedulla is averaging 14.6 points over the last 10 games for Virginia Tech.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 2-8, averaging 68.5 points, 29.0 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 3.5 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.0 points per game.

Hokies: 5-5, averaging 77.3 points, 28.1 rebounds, 17.3 assists, 5.2 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 49.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

