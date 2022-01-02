Indiana led by nine points with three minutes left in regulation before Maryland went on an 8-0 run. Maryland’s Ashley Owusu made a reverse layup with 58 seconds left and Nicole Cardano-Hillary, a 56% free-throw shooter, went 1 of 2 from the stripe to give Indiana a 61-59 lead. Owusu used a high screen and drove the lane to tie it with 19.4 seconds left. Indiana played for the final shot but Grace Berger’s free-throw line jumper was off the mark at the buzzer.