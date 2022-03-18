“It is the players who have made this a perennially elite women’s basketball program,” Walz added. “And it’s the relationships developed with those players, both past and present, that is most important to me.”
The Cardinals (25-4) will begin NCAA Tournament play Friday night against No. 16 seed Albany (23-9) with their third No. 1 seeding in the past four trips.
Walz’s extension was announced the same day the school introduced new men’s basketball coach Kenny Payne.
___
