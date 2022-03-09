The Cardinals are 6-14 in conference play. Louisville is fifth in the ACC with 25.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Malik Williams averaging 6.0.
The teams play each other for the third time this season. Virginia won the last meeting 71-61 on March 5. Kadin Shedrick scored 20 to help lead Virginia to the win, and Sydney Curry scored 24 points for Louisville.
TOP PERFORMERS: Jayden Gardner is scoring 15.2 points per game and averaging 6.9 rebounds for the Cavaliers. Kihei Clark is averaging 1.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Virginia.
Noah Locke is scoring 9.7 points per game with 2.4 rebounds and 0.9 assists for the Cardinals. El Ellis is averaging 7.1 points over the past 10 games for Louisville.
LAST 10 GAMES: Cavaliers: 6-4, averaging 65.9 points, 29.8 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 4.9 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.1 points per game.
Cardinals: 2-8, averaging 64.1 points, 29.2 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 4.8 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.9 points.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.