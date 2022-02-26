The Cardinals are 6-11 against ACC opponents. Louisville has a 2-0 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.
The teams play for the 10th time this season in ACC play. The Cardinals won the last matchup 73-69 on Dec. 30. Noah Locke scored 17 points to help lead the Cardinals to the victory.
TOP PERFORMERS: Williams is scoring 19.7 points per game and averaging 6.8 rebounds for the Demon Deacons. Damari Monsanto is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Wake Forest.
Malik Williams is averaging 9.7 points and eight rebounds for the Cardinals. El Ellis is averaging 7.6 points over the last 10 games for Louisville.
LAST 10 GAMES: Demon Deacons: 6-4, averaging 73.8 points, 35.7 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 5.6 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.6 points per game.
Cardinals: 2-8, averaging 64.5 points, 33.5 rebounds, 8.5 assists, 6.9 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.6 points.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.